Patricia "Patsy" Autumnann Cecilia Huntley, 31, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 14, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center due to an embolism resulting in cardiac arrest. Patsy was born March 4, 1989, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Mark William Huntley and Rozanne Marie Vanderniet Huntley and was baptized and confirmed at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Patsy grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Holy Rosary Elementary, Taylorview Junior High and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Patsy enjoyed swimming as a youngster and played competitive soccer throughout junior high and high school. After high school, Patsy was able to live on both the Atlantic and Pacific coasts before returning to Idaho Falls. Patsy was blessed with two daughters, Scarlett and Seraphina, whom she cherished with all her heart. She enjoyed life as a mother, homemaker and pet owner. She expressed herself recently in the following quote; "I'm a daughter, I'm a sister, and I'm a mother, but most important...I am happy!" Patsy is survived by her devoted partner and fiance, Joey Loudenslager, and their beautiful daughters, Scarlett Virginiarose Riddle and Seraphina Autumnrose Loudenslager, all of Idaho Falls, ID; loving mother, Rozanne Huntley (Dean Peterman) of Idaho Falls, ID; proud father, Mark Huntley (Barbara McKillop) of Forest, VA; and adoring sister, LTJG Nicolette Audreyann Cecilia Huntley, currently serving in the US Navy in Japan. A private family gathering will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be held for friends and loved ones at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Patricia 3/4/1989 - 7/14/2020Huntley
+1