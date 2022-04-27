On April 25, 2022, Terry Huntsman passed away peacefully, surrounded by angels and his family. He was loved as a husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Terry Lane Huntsman was born in Shelley, Idaho, to Lenard and Evelyn Huntsman on July 2, 1935. He was the firstborn of what would eventually be ten children. Terry's early life was spent on the family farm along the banks of the Snake River. Rural life was difficult, but when the work was done, he was free to roam the still wild areas near his home with his cousins Dale and Thayne. His love of all things outdoors blossomed, as did his love of family and church. He graduated from Shelley High School, where he was active in FFA and sports and was a friend to many. He attended a year at Ricks College before spending two years as a missionary in Colorado for the Church of Jesus Christ. After returning to his beloved Idaho, he met the love of his life, Marjorie Jones, and they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple. Soon after, Terry joined the United States Army and served as a chaplain's assistant on base in Texas. While there, Terry and Marge welcomed Peter, the first of six children they would raise and love. Terry was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ. He and Marjorie worked hard to provide their children with lessons on hard work, integrity, a love of God, family, and Country. Almost all recreational family time was spent in the outdoors, where along with hunting and fishing, Terry loved to explore and enjoy the beauty of the natural world. His appreciation of this beauty became core to each of his children. In his occupation as a flooring contractor, Terry established standards for craftsmanship, hard work, and integrity. Later, with the children raised, he returned to college and earned a degree in horticulture. In this new role, he became a respected expert on which plants would (or wouldn't) flourish in eastern Idaho and was a much-loved figure at the local commercial greenhouses. After his retirement, he and Marjorie lived a quiet life on the west side of Idaho Falls. There they enjoyed the company of family and friends, as well as continued involvement in the Church. During this time, Terry could often be found sitting with a bucket on a forested hillside, picking huckleberries. He would frequently fill the trunk of his car with firewood cut with the small bow saw he always kept close at hand. With many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to crank the handle, he became a legend for his homemade huckleberry ice cream. Terry and Marjorie eventually moved to Brookdale Senior Living Center in Pocatello, Idaho, where their daughter, Jennifer, lovingly assumed the role of caregiver. Sadly, COVID visitation restrictions limited their contact with the outside world, and Terry passed away there. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; sons: Peter, Sidney, Merrill, and Shaun; daughters: Trina Benson and Jennifer Smith. He is also survived by brothers: Bowen, Varcel, and Dennis; sisters: Rochelle Campbell, Debbie Penrod, Cindy Cleaves, and Heidi Pittman. In addition, Terry has 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kaye Zorn and brother, Errol. With heartfelt gratitude, Terry's family would like to acknowledge the kindness and high level of care provided by the staff at Brookdale/Chubbuck Senior Living Center. Additionally, they would like to recognize the loving care and compassion administered by Encompass Health & Hospice of Pocatello. Terry requested his life be honored at a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Terry 7/2/1935 - 4/25/2022Lane Huntsman
