Paul L Hurley, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 4, 2021, at his home with his son Ryan by his side. Paul was born December 2, 1944, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Harold and Barbara Hurley. He grew up in Idaho Falls, graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1963, lettering in golf. He then enlisted in the Navy, serving 2 years with an honorable discharge. When he returned to Idaho, he attended ISU on the GI Bill, and completed his degree in electronics. Paul inherited his love for music from his mother. He taught himself to play the banjo and guitar. While in the Navy, he played in pubs in the ports they stopped at on the Mediterranean Sea, and also entertained the troops on the aircraft carriers. From his dad, he inherited the love for anything with a motor. As a young boy, he rode "Tote Goates" in the mountains, and cracker boat racing on the river with his family. Paul had a love for motorcycle racing. He raced professionally for Ossa, Can-Am, Bombadier, Honda, and Suzuki and was an Idaho State Champion. When winter rolled around, out came the snowmobiles. He was a stunt rider in commercials for Ski-Doo and Moto-Ski. He was a pro-racer and hill climber. Later in life, he loved touring the United States on his road bikes, and the mountains on his dirt bikes. Paul was an avid fly fisherman. He started hand building his own wood drift boats, and many are still in use today. Paul owned and operated Fire N Ice Performance Products LLC. Any given night, the shop had a hand full of guys working on their toys and discussing their next adventure. His legacy and love for the outdoors lives on through his five sons, Paul, Ryan, Richard, Pat, and Shaan. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donate your time maintaining a trail of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Paul 12/2/1944 - 6/4/2021Hurley
