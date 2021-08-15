Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Ralph William Hurzeler Jr., died peacefully at home from the effects of age related strokes on July 28, 2021. Ralph, the eldest child of Ralph W. Hurzeler and Edith Fern Richardson Hurzeler was born on October 21, 1934 in Salt Lake City. His father's career took the family to Montana where he grew up living in Anaconda, Phillipsburg, Butte and Laurel. He joined the Naval Reserve before graduating in 1953 from Laurel High School. His eight year naval career included two years of active duty on the USS Destroyer Frank E. Evans. He participated in Operation Wigwam, the deep water atomic bomb test in the South Pacific. While on leave he married Marilyn Bischoff on July 17, 1957. They had met the year before in Yellowstone Park. His service to his country kept them apart for months at a time before his discharge in 1960. They settled in Idaho Falls after Ralph was hired by the Argonne National Laboratory. They adopted their son Daniel in February 1963 and daughter Robyn in May of 1965. For years the family shared his passion for the wild with family and friends in the mountains, lakes and streams of Idaho and Montana. Ralph had the greatest respect for Mother Nature, he knew where to fish and hunt, and his camps were always cleaner after he left than before he arrived. Ralph retired early from Argonne to take care of his ailing sweetheart, Marilyn who died in 1997. In 2001 he and Dan opened a fly fishing store. Later he worked for the District 91 School Bus Transportation Dept. as an aide for children with disabilities. His summer months were spent as a campground host at Beaver Creek and Campfire Lodge near West Yellowstone. His exterior was tough, his voice was strong, he meant every word. But the no nonsense guy owned a soft heart, a friendly smile and a warm sense of humor. Ralph is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn and brother David. He is survived by his son Daniel (Sarah), Salmon, daughter Robyn White, Idaho Falls, five grandchildren, brother Stephen A. (Janet) Idaho Falls, sisters Carolyn (James) Kaiserman, Heber City, UT, Linda Gilligan, Bountiful, UT, and Laurel (Joel) Morris, Seattle, WA. The family greatly appreciates the love and attention given to Ralph in the past few months by his daughter Robyn and granddaughter Jamie Lewis. A graveside service, with military honors was held on July 31, 2021 at the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Ralph 10/21/1934 - 7/28/2021Hurzeler
+1
News Trending Today
-
Rigby man arrested after reportedly shooting at, threatening to kill woman
-
‘Alone’ with Colter Barnes: Lewiston family’s son a contestant on History Channel survival show
-
Man arrested at City Hall pulled gun trigger twice, gun failed both times
-
Dawson, Kirby
-
Idaho Falls drug dealer gets five year prison sentence
-
A COVID-19 patient in Oklahoma needed a bed. The closest one was in Boise.
-
MUSIC IN THE PARK CONTINUES
-
Local doctors tell Idaho Falls school board to mandate masks in elementary schools
-
Idaho Falls man arrested after police find videos of juvenile rape
-
Idaho Falls teen to be charged as adult for child rape