James (Jim) Whitman Hutchens passed away on May 18, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, of natural causes. A long-time resident of Pocatello, Idaho, he spent his later years in Firth, Idaho, and finally moved to the MorningStar Assisted Living Facility in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Jim was born in Laramie, Wyoming, to Edna M. and Jesse C. Hutchens. At an early age, the family, including his only sibling, a sister named Irene, moved to Pocatello, Idaho. Jim spent the majority of his life there. He married Betty Lou Selders in 1949, and they had four daughters: Phylis Jean, Barbara Joy, Janet Lee and Jimmie Lou. Following Betty's passing, Jim married Joan Mills of Pocatello and later married Melva Jensen, of Pocatello. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife (Betty), sister (Irene), as well as by his later wives, Melva and Joan. He leaves behind four daughters: Phylis Clement of Indianapolis, Indiana; Barbara Hutchens of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Janet (Myron) Curtis of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Jimmie (Doug) Blotter of Rio Rancho, New Mexico. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Community Church in Idaho Falls, Idaho (5742 S. 5th W.). Please see the full obituary at https://www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/James-Hutchens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. James (Jim) 11/22/1930 - 5/18/2022Whitman Hutchens