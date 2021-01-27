Kirk Justin Hyndman, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 22, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Kirk was born November 20, 1959, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Robert Wilson Hyndman and Mildred "Millie" Lack Hyndman. He grew up in Idaho Falls graduated from Skyline in 1977. He went on to attend Eastern Idaho Technical College and obtained his associate's degree in farm diesel mechanics. On July 25, 1980, he married Beverly Joann Butler in Idaho Falls. They were blessed with three children: Alex, Tina, and Paige. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Kirk made his living as a farmer and later became a Detention Deputy for the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. Kirk is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Hyndman; children, Alex (Amber) Hyndman of Idaho Falls, ID, Tina (Aric) Higgins Roundup, MT, and Paige (Juan) Gutierrez of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Stewart (Diane) Hyndman of Nampa, ID, and Mark (Linda) Hyndman of Roberts, ID; sisters-in-law, Pam (Scott) Stone of Idaho Falls, ID, and Kathy Dees of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers-in-law, Robert (Linda) Butler of Idaho Falls, ID, and Don Butler of Woodville, ID; and 9 grandchildren, with one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Millie. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends Friday 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior. Both visitations will be held at the funeral home. A private burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery at a later date. The service will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Bonneville County Sheriff's Office will perform honors in Kirk's behalf. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Bonneville FOP Lodge 8. Donations are accepted using Venmo: Bonneville-CountyFOP. Checks can also be made to Bonneville FOP Lodge 8. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kirk 11/20/1959 - 1/22/2021Hyndman
+1