Tyler Thomas Imberi, 38, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 28, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center from a heart attack. Tyler was born May 1, 1981, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Thomas and Nancy Imberi. He grew up and attended schools in Aberdeen, South Dakota. In 1990, he moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, with his family. Tyler graduated from Lincoln High School. He made his career in paint sales. He has two children, Tyler Thomas Imberi Jr. and Avery Mae Imberi. Tyler is survived by his loving parents, Thomas and Nancy Imberi; sister, Natalie Imberi, who was his go-to person. He is also survived by his son, Tyler Thomas Imberi Jr., who is his special "Buddy," and his daughter, Avery, his little "sweetheart." He is also survived by his grandfather, Marvin Bucholz. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Delphena Bucholz; and grandparents, Frank and Cecelia Imberi. Tyler was dearly loved by all his friends and family. We lost a son, a brother, a father, a grandson, and a very good friend. A gathering for friends and family will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Tyler 5/1/1987 - 6/28/2019Thomas Imberi