Albert Robert "Bob" Inama, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 9, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Bob was born May 20, 1935, in Nampa, Idaho, to Albert Inama and Blanche Rowena Johnson Inama. He grew up and attended schools in Twin Falls and graduated from Twin Falls High School. He earned a bachelor's degree and Master's degree from Utah State University and a PhD from California Coast University. He served as a Field Artillery Operations and Intelligence Assistant in the United States Army during the Cold War. On December 14, 1979, he married Diane Marie Haws in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with five children, Heidi, Mandi, Holli, Jory, and Kalle. Bob and Diane made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bob taught Political Science and Business Law at Ricks College/Brigham Young University-Idaho for 51 years, influencing countless students. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a two-year mission in the East Central States Mission. He served in many callings, including as a Bishop and a member of a Stake Presidency. Bob loved to travel all over the world. He especially loved his trip to Russia. He loved politics and was a campaign manager for several political campaigns. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Diane Inama of Idaho Falls; children, Heidi (Boyd) Southwick of Idaho Falls, Mandi Christensen of Salt Lake City, UT, Holli (Jeremy) Westwood of Idaho Falls, Jory (Shannon) Inama of Idaho Falls, Kalle (Robert) Smith of Idaho Falls; and 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Blanche Inama; sister, Margaret King; and brother-in-law, Ray King. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Solitude Ward, 7118 S. Ledgerock Drive, with Bishop Matt Anderson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Military Rites will be performed by the Teton County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Albert 5/20/1935 - "Bob" 8/9/2021Inama
+2
+2
News Trending Today
-
Second rape charge filed in rape, sex trafficking case
-
Bandits top Michigan, 3-2, in American Legion World Series opener
-
Local doctors tell Idaho Falls school board to mandate masks in elementary schools
-
‘I don’t recognize myself’: Idaho long haulers one year after COVID
-
U.S. Census Bureau releases county and state demographics: Population growth seen in all but 7 Idaho counties
-
Morale shaken among eastern Idaho police officers after deputy shot in Blackfoot
-
Ayers Jr., Arnold
-
Hospitals in Oregon buckling under surge of COVID patients
-
Solinsky, Robert
-
Bandits making a postseason run to defend their American Legion title