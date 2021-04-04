Frederick William Ingram, 78, of Rigby, Idaho passed away on March 29, 2021. Fred was born October 2, 1942 in Takoma Park, Maryland to John Edward and Dorothy Vivian Ingram. From a young age, Fred loved playing sports, being outdoors, and working on bicycles and cars. After graduating from Granby High School in Norfolk, Virginia, Fred joined the Navy. He was proud to serve as a machinist mate and qualified diver aboard the submarines USS Grampus SS-523 and USS James Madison SSBN-627. In 1967, he transferred from active duty to the Naval Reserve, continuing to serve until 1974. Fred attended Louisiana Tech University, graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1970. He then began his engineering career at Newport News Shipbuilding. He served as a design engineer on the construction of the USS Los Angeles SSN-688. Fred retired from his professional career as a project manager at the Idaho National Laboratory in 2002. While attending Louisiana Tech University, Fred met Pamela Brock, whom he married in 1970 in Bossier City, Louisiana. They lived in Newport News, Virginia, then moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1974 where they raised their three children. Fred was known for his many interests and hobbies. He had a passion for the great outdoors and would often go hiking, camping, hunting, or fishing. His love of bicycles and cars never faded. During his life he rode his bicycles and drove his cars for hundreds of thousands of miles. One of Fred's many mottos for life was "If you aren't having fun you aren't doing it right." He is survived by Pamela Ingram; his children Katie (Kathryn) Ingram, Vanessa Ingram, and Alex (Katy) Ingram; his grandchildren Grace, Noah, Cora, and Mathew; and family members Dan Ingram, Penni Malin, Dottie Bennink, Brian McKellar, Amy Eaton, and the Pascavage family. Fred is preceded in death by his parents John and Dorothy Ingram, and his brothers Jack and David Ingram. Per his request a small committal service with the rendering of military honors will be held at the Boise Veterans Cemetery. Frederick 10/2/1942 - 3/29/2021William Ingram
