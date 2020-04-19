On April 16, 2020, at 88 years of age, Robert Lee Ingram left this mortal earth surrounded by his family and loved ones. By his side, was his beloved companion of 65 years, Carol, his children, and his life-long womb-mate and twin brother Ralph. Robert was born on October 17, 1931, to Edmund Merrit Ingram and Ora R Kelly Ingram. About 20 minutes after his birth, his twin brother Ralph Kelly Ingram joined him on earth. They came to the family having an older brother Kenneth, and two older sisters, Marjorie and Fay. They lived on 7th Street in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and other than a stint in the military, he made his home in Idaho Falls for all of his 88 years. Robert graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1949. He was a member of the track team on which he ran the mile. After graduation, he went to watchmaking school in San Francisco. He had worked at R & G jewelers from the age of 12, (longer than the owner) and showed an interest in the business so he learned how to repair watches. After returning, the Korean War was looming so he decided to join the air force. While in the air force, he went to Tyndal Air Force Base and trained at the Air Police School. He became a policeman in the Air Force, serving in the Philippines for a couple of years and loved it. When he came stateside, he spent some time in San Antonio at Randolf Air Base where his brother Kenneth was a Provost Marshall. Though his brother wanted him to continue this military career, when they needed a volunteer to go to Mountain Home Air Force base, he gladly applied so he could be closer to home. When he would come home on leave, he would work at the jewelry store. Near the end of his service, he came back to the store to find a new bookkeeper employed there. He quickly became smitten, and on New Years Day 1955 he and Carol Ann Norell eloped and got married in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 3, 1965. Around the age of 40, Robert realized there was not a lot of future in his current job, so he decided to venture into the business world and in 1970 opened a jewelry store named Cardith's Jewelers,with a partner. When his partner retired, the store was renamed Ingram's Jewelers and is still owned and operated by his son Stan. Carol worked by his side to build the business and raise the children. Robert found the greatest joy in life being in the outdoors, especially with his beloved dogs. He spent many hours hunting and fishing with Ralph and helping others find joy in nature. Robert held many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Among them were Scout leader, Ward Clerk, Executive Secretary, Sunday School President, 2nd Counselor in the Bishopric, High Counselor, and missionary at the IF Temple Visitor Center. He also felt his highest calling was being a home teacher. He followed the principles of the hymn "Have I Done Any Good in the World Today?" He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Kenneth Edmund Ingram, sister Marjorie Beck, and sister Fay Davis and many dogs. He is survived by his wife Carol, and his children Teresa Ann (Gregory) French, Stan Lee (Janet) Ingram, Brenda Lynn (Steven) Curtis, Ronda Kay Ingram, Angela Fay (Richard) Black, 14 grandchildren, and 42 great-grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Ammon Cemetery. Services under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Robert 10/17/1931 - 4/16/2020Lee Ingram
