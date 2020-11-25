On November 21, 2020, Douglas Jay Inns died peacefully at home at the age of 64 following a long illness. Doug was born December 18, 1955, in Pasadena, Texas, to Clarence William Inns and Nancy Ann Fletcher. Doug worked numerous construction jobs through the Laborers Union Local 155, and later took a position at NRF where he worked until reaching retirement. He owned a downtown Idaho Falls business, The Hockey Stop, where he sharpened skates and sold sports equipment for several years. Doug married the love of his life, Brenda Price, on July 22, 2004. They each brought three children to the marriage. Doug and Brenda enjoyed traveling and took many great vacations together from New York to California and so many places in between. Doug is survived by his three children, Justin (Amanda) Inns, Ryan (Heather) Inns, and Jessica O'Connor as well as three step-children, Danielle (Cesar) Herrera, Jenna Price, and Spencer (Kelsie) Price, along with fourteen grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Derek (Jana) Inns of Sugar City, Idaho; his sister, Kathy Floyd; and his step-mother, Vickie Inns, of Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and a brother, Dana Inns. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Hands of Hope Home Health & Hospice for the quality care that was given to Doug during his illness. Cremation services are through Wood Funeral Home of Idaho Falls, and a Remembrance of Life gathering will be held in the outdoors near the river in the springtime. The family asks that donations be made to your local food bank in his name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Douglas 12/18/1955 - 11/21/2020Jay Inns
+1