Eric Isaacson, 97 good years. The son of a coal miner and a fabulous cook, Eric Isaacson was born in Buxton, Iowa in 1921. The allure of the World War II "Uncle Sam Wants You" campaign was successful and he enlisted in the Marine Corps where he became a paratrooper because "it paid a few extra bucks each month". He became a platoon sergeant where he stormed the beaches of Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima and witnessed our flag raising on Mount Suribachi. Thank you, Dad. During his long career as a mortician, he provided help and comfort to many. Ever the humanitarian, he served in countless philanthropic organizations. He was proud to have been Exalted Ruler and oldest surviving member of B.P.O. Elks in Blythe, California. Throughout his life, he served in numerous civic organizations, including Chamber of Commerce, Lions, Optimists, Rotary and sat on a hospital board and, of course, his pool team. Six years ago, Eric arrived at Fairwinds in Idaho Falls where he was welcomed with open arms. Thanks to all of the staff and residents who have become his friends and have come to anticipate his daily, enthusiastic, "Good morning, everyone!" An avid reader, he is credited with having instilled a love of books in many a reluctant reader. At Fairwinds he organized a weekly book exchange where folks gathered to share books, stories, and friendship. Eric never knew a stranger, a quality he has passed on to the next generations in his family. Always calling people by their first names, he will be remembered for taking time to visit. An animal lover, he befriended a feral cat, squirrels, and countless birds that also called his dwelling home. From his marriage to Gladys, he is survived by his son Leif and Cindy Isaacson of Idaho Falls and their children, Colleen and Krista and her children, Taytum and Logan. In Montana, he is survived by his daughter Jo and her husband, Larry Clayton, and their three children, Laura, Taylor (wife Julie), and Cameron. To honor Eric, please smile and say hello to a complete stranger. A Memorial will be held in Eric's honor with Military Honors at Fairwinds at a later date. Eric 10/7/1921 - 11/8/2018Isaacson