David K. Isham passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 from natural causes. He was born to Allen and Kay Isham, an Air Force family, in Mesa, Arizona. While attending Maryvale High School, Dave earned All State Champion for gymnastics as an "all rounder." After high school, he received a gymnastics scholarship to Arizona State University. Dave made the USA Olympics team as an alternate in 1976, coached other teammates, and toured Australia with the team, performing at meets and at other venues. Dave was always thinking of better ways to do things whether in gymnastics or putting up a warehouse; so while he was at ASU, he manufactured the "Ishamatic," a safety-training device for high bar. For gymnastics, he coached coaches and at times judged meets. Dave worked for an oil company, a crane company, a wine and liquor company, an office furniture company, among others, and that was just in Arizona. He followed Laura J. Hampton, his life partner, to Idaho in 1999 and attended Idaho State University earning his B.S. in Physical Education and a post-graduate certificate in applied nuclear waste. In 2005, Dave started Rustic Fountainworks, an artistic endeavor, making water fountains from used farm equipment. RFW also provides welding and equipment repairs. Over 15 years, more than 175 fountains were sold. During those years, Dave found time to spend 2 years at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in the biomass organization where he was the "go to" fix it man. He spent some time fixing potato-sorting equipment and assisted in radioactive waste detection equipment for a time. The last few years Dave helped a physical therapy business by maintaining their equipment. Dave was a storyteller - he would tell anyone a story if they had the time - sometimes the same story! Dave was a great guy and a good man. He was always ready to help or lend a hand - a man that will be missed every day. Dave is survived by Laura J. Hampton, his life partner of 25 years; his parents Allen and Kay Isham of Payson, AZ; brother Steve Isham (Gloria) of Avondale, AZ (6 children); sister Melonee Diver of Phoenix, AZ (Shawn, Scotty, and Tim Caziac); and brother Russell (Vicky) of Canton, GA (L.A. and Regan) plus numerous other family members and friends from Arizona and Idaho. A celebration of Life will be held in Dave's honor Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Dave's shop located at 985 E. 16th St. Idaho Falls, Idaho. Arrangements made under the direction of Buck-Murphy funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.buckmurphy.com David 6/3/1958 - 6/19/2021Kent Isham