Terry Paul Iverson, 71, of Idaho Falls, died July 10, 2021 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital following a long battle with CPOD. He leaves behind his wife Bonnie as well as his two surviving children, Robert and Teralee and five surviving stepchildren Carleen (Reed), Denise (John), Michele (Derek), Lana, and John. He also leaves behind 29 grandchildren and great grandchildren, four that he raised (Devon, Ryan, Christine, and Lexi). He lost his first wife in 1988 (Lelia) and married Bonnie in 1990. Terry also lost his son Jason and his stepson Allyn. Terry served his country in the Army both here in the States and for 18 months in Germany. He continued to serve in the National Guard upon his return. Funeral services will be held on July 17th, 11:00 am at the Bristol Heights Church located at 3379 N 5th W. His internment will be at the Firth cemetery. Terry had an incredible sense of humor and brought a smile to all that he met. His family and friends will miss him greatly. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Terry 8/29/1949 - 4/10/2021Paul Iverson
