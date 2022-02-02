Buddy Fred Jack, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 30, 2022, at his home. Buddy was born January 16, 1939, in Roberts, Idaho, to George and Ova Bell Jack. He grew up and attended schools in Roberts, Idaho. He moved to Idaho Falls when he was fourteen years old. On April 29, 1960, he married Leona Marie Lees in Rigby, Idaho. He later married Della Attwood on October 19, 1981, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Buddy worked as a heavy equipment operator and drove truck, and worked in the construction industry. Buddy had many hobbies. He loved old classic cars and trucks and flipping houses. He always enjoyed going to coffee with friends. Buddy is survived by his children, Teresa (Sid) Cox of Idaho Falls, ID, Rocky (Janice) Jack of Moses Lake, WA, Sheila (Robert) Hurst of Copper Center, AK, Rainey Taylor of Idaho Falls, ID, Shane Jack of Idaho Falls, ID, and Susan (Chris) Layton of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Mary Lou (Greg) Guthrey of Idaho Falls, ID; stepchildren, Mike and Bill Pendleton of Boise, ID, Penny Koch of Idaho Falls, ID, Zonda Edwards, and Misty Santivantes of Idaho Falls, ID; 24 grandchildren; 75 great grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, George and Ova Jack; brothers, Tommy , Richard, George, Everett, and Joe Jack; and sisters, Bonnie Wagerman, Edith Ricks, and Ada Peasley. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Wood Funeral Home East Side and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Buddy 1/16/1939 - 1/30/2022Fred Jack