Bonita Jean Jackson of Roberts, Idaho, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on November 8, 2019 at Carriage Cove in Rexburg, Idaho after a short battle with brain cancer. Bonnie was born November 19, 1945 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The fifth child of Bert and Wanda Berrett. She grew up and attended schools in Roberts, Idaho. She was active in sports and cheered for Roberts High school. She met her husband Dennis Jackson while in high school. They married on September 21, 1964. Their marriage was solemnized on December 3, 1982 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. After they were married, they moved to Pocatello and later to California for six years while Dennis attended school. They moved back to Roberts in 1974 where they raised their family. Bonnie enjoyed sewing and making quilts for her grandchildren. She loved camping or any other activity that involved her family. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many callings in Relief Society, Sunday School, Primary, and Young Women's. Bonnie is survived by her husband Dennis D. Jackson of Roberts, Idaho, four sons, Dennis Chad (Joni) Jackson of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Brandon (Angie) Jackson of Wellsville, Utah, Jaden (Julie) Jackson of Roberts, Idaho, and Kreyton (Brandi) Jackson of Menan, Idaho, one daughter, Kendra (Jason) James of Roberts, Idaho, 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Richard (Kaye) Berrett of Roberts, Idaho, Ronald (Betty) Berrett of Roberts, Idaho, two sisters, Brenda (Doug) Reynolds of Ogden, Utah, Barbara (Dave) Trenchak of Idaho Falls, Idaho, two sisters-in-law, Linda Burggraf of Boise, Idaho, and Peggy (Roger) Volz of Los Alamos, New Mexico, and two brothers-in-law, Don Kerlee of Ashton, Idaho, and Roger (Sandra) Jackson of Roberts, Idaho. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Wanda Berrett, her sister Berteen Kerlee, mother-in-law Betty Jones, father-in-law Dale L. Jackson, and brother-in-law Stephen Burggraf. Services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Roberts LDS Church. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at the Roberts LDS Church. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM. Interment will be held at the Market Lake Cemetery following the service. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The American Cancer Society. Bonnie 11/19/1945 - 11/8/2019Jean Jackson