Kathryn Louise (Jackson) Johnson age 97 passed away with grace and peace surrounding by her family and friends, on August 9, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Kathryn had just celebrated her 97th birthday, July 26, 1923. She was born in Idaho Falls, ID, the daughter of Earnest and Veva Jackson. She is survived by her children, Maxine Johnson of Las Vegas, NV, Peggy Newmeyer of Yuma Arizona, Barbara Jackson of Bellingham, WA and Norman Johnson of Santa Fe, NM. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Max T. Johnson, infant son David Arthur, and her siblings, Omagene Dixon, George Jackson, and Bud Jackson. Her youngest sister Vonda Tibbitts lives in Carmel, CA. Kathryn grew up in Idaho Falls, ID where her father Earnest Jackson managed the District Ranch and where she and Max lived while he went to college in Utah. Over the years there were numerous family reunions, filled with fond memories of the Jackson clan. Kathryn married Max Johnson December 24, 1942 and were married 48 years. Together they appreciated the adventures and challenges of moving many times from Las Vegas NV, to Greensburg, PA, and finally in Idaho Falls, ID. Kathryn was dedicated to equality of all humans' and volunteered for the YWCA, Women's Urban League, Circle W-Westinghouse Wives, the Presbyterian Thrift Shop, and participated in various equality-for-all marches over the years, often with her grown children joining her. Kathryn was an avid gardener and world traveler and never met a stranger she didn't get to know. Kathryn was always up for a conversation to learn more about a person and their life. She traveled in Europe, swam in the ocean off Honduras and Hawaii, saw a Total Solar Eclipse in Bolivia, visited Sweden her homeland, Spain, Finland, France and the Netherlands. She and her sister Omagene had many adventures with Elder Hostel. All of her family and friends marveled at Kathryn's serenity and presence that honored all who met her. She provided an exceptional model of how to be in the moment and live one's life with grace and laughter. Kathryn was loved my many and will be missed. She is always in our heart. Her family is having a memorial on July 17, 2021 in New Sweden. She will be interned with her husband Max, and their infant son David at the New Sweden Cemetery. Kathryn 7/26/1923 - 8/9/2020Louise (Jackson) Johnson