Jyl Bubb Jackson, age 71, of New Sweden, Idaho, passed away from Alzheimer's on December 16, 2021, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family wishes to thank everyone who has made this difficult time much easier by their kindness, care and compassion, including the staff members of Reflections (Memory Care Unit) at Morning Star Senior Living and Aspen Home Health and Hospice and Pastor Larry Cudmore. Jyl was born in Long Beach, California, on March 13, 1950, to Bill and Johnny Bubb. After Bill got out of the Navy, the family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, where Jyl was raised. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1968 then attended business college in Idaho Falls. Jyl worked as a medical assistant in various practices in Idaho Falls. She managed the care of her in-laws George Jackson and Dawnaline Decker until their deaths in 2009 and 2011. In May of 1970, Jyl married Paul Brent Hansen in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Paul died in August of 1976. Jyl married James Milton "Jim" Jackson in March of 1979, and they lived in Idaho Falls until 2003, when they purchased property in New Sweden and resided there until 2020. During the 1990s, Jyl and Jim were involved with the Barony of One Thousand Eyes in the Kingdom of Artemisia, a regional branch of the Society for Creative Anachronism, the world's largest living history organization. As Lady Jyllian of Bubb, a 16th century Tudor woman, Jyl was known for her beautifully designed medieval-era costumes, earning the Reflection of the Dream award in 1998 for best personification of a noble person in the Middle Ages. In 2000, at the age of 50, Jyl followed a lifelong passion and earned her cosmetology license. She worked as a hair stylist at the JC Penney Salon until she retired. Jyl and Jim were active members of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and both sang in the church choir. In 2008, the Jacksons took the trip of a lifetime with the choir to Prague, Czech Republic, for the Advent Choral Festival. Jyl was active in the church's quilting group and worked with young people who wanted to learn the art of quilting. Earlier in life, Jyl bred and raised Schnauzer dogs. She also rescued countless cats and kittens, animals she loved with all her heart. Jyl loved to sew, quilt, do needlework and crochet. She was known for her hand-stitched quilts and wall hangings, as well as her crocheted stuffed figures, including a complete Nativity. She crocheted numerous Garfield the Cat dolls for friends of the family. Later in life, she made purses, distributing them to family and friends. Jyl is survived by her brother John William Bubb of West Magic, Idaho; her brothers-in-law George W. "Jack" Jackson, Jr. (Belinda Eastman) of San Felipe, Baja, Mexico, Paul Edward Bybee (Lynn) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Joel David Jackson (Erin), of Fruitland, Idaho; her sisters-in law Dawnie Jackson Baldo (Bruce) of Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado, and Liisa Karin Jackson of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, along with two nieces, six nephews and one grand-nephew. She was preceded in death by her first husband Paul Brent Hansen, her second husband James Milton Jackson, her parents Alwyn William "Bill" and Evelyn M. (Voss) Bubb and her brother Gustav "Gus" Konrad Bubb. Graveside services will take place on Saturday, January 8 at noon at the New Sweden Cemetery located at 3500 West 33rd South, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 with Pastor Larry Cudmore officiating. A potluck memorial gathering will be held in the Fellowship Hall at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 455 W Sunnyside Road, Idaho Falls, ID 83402, following the graveside services at around 1:30PM. Memorial contributions in Jyl's honor can be made to Champ's Heart, a local therapeutic horsemanship program at Champsheart.org or mail to 2184 Channing Way Box 252, Idaho Falls, ID 83404. The family would like to extend extra special love and thanks to Lynn Bybee, Jyl' Jyl 3/13/1950 - 12/16/2021Bubb Jackson
