LaNae Jackson, 83 passed away November 29, 2022, at Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho. She was born February 4, 1939, in Rexburg, Idaho to Parley Talmage Jackson and Naomi Hansen Jackson. She was raised with five younger brothers and four younger sisters. She began and ended her schooling in Rexburg, Idaho graduating from Madison High in 1957. She was known to many after working 24 years at Johnson's Drug. She waitressed in Johnson's Drug popular soda fountain. Regular customers would love to come in to chat and watch LaNae slinging hamburgers, drinks and ice cream sodas and shakes. Her later years were spent raising her nieces and nephews. LaNae held a love in her heart for the many callings she held in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. One favorite calling she held was teaching Sunday School for the eight-year-olds for several years. She often spoke of the letters her kids would write her after they graduated out of her class. She was out to serve whoever she could and did it with a smile. She is survived by two brothers, Arlen Jackson, Coeur d'Alene, ID., Gary Jackson (Margo), Roberts, ID., and four sisters, Jeanine Moore, Ririe, ID, Viola Potter (Bruce), Paris, ID., Rozan Goulding (Dan), Rexburg, ID., and Debbie DeCoria (Galyn) Idaho Falls, ID. She was preceded in death by her father, Parley Talmage Jackson, her mother, Naomi Hansen Jackson, brothers, Layel, Dee Wayne, and Rickie Jackson. Funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Flamm Funeral Home (61 North 1st East, Rexburg). The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00-10:45 prior to services. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.flammfh.com. Broadcasting link also available on the funeral home website. LaNae 2/4/1939 - 11/29/2022Jackson
