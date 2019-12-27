Parley "Layel" Jackson, 79 of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away peacefully December 21, 2019. Layel was born June 21, 1940 in Rexburg, Idaho to Parley Talmage Jackson and Naomi Hansen Jackson, 1 of 10 children. Layel graduated from Madison High School. He then joined the US Army; he spent 29 months in Germany. Upon returning home he met the love of his life, Linda Lee Weimer; they married February 21, 1964 and were sealed for time and all eternity on August 3, 1965 in the Idaho Falls Temple. From this union they had seven children; Danny, Destry, Damand, David, Darakae, Darcy and Diann. Layel was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several capacities. He chose to be a bricklayer in the masonry field where he excelled at his craft. He had an eye for quality work and took pride in his trade. He completed countless masonry jobs in the valley and beyond. Layel was always the first to rise and last to bed; he was an example of excellent work ethic, working for 47 years in the masonry field. He loved to fish, ride snowmobiles and dirt bikes, and go mud digging in the "Blazer". He enjoyed tinkering with engines of all types and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Linda Jackson of Rexburg; children, Danny Jackson of Rexburg, Destry (late Wife Arleen) Jackson of Lewiston, Damand Jackson of Salt Lake City, Utah, Darakae (Donny) Kauer of Rexburg, Darcy (Jesse) Brizzee of Rexburg, Diann (Rocky) Young of Idaho Falls; 19 grandchildren 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lanae Jackson, Ricky (Helen) Jackson, Arlen Jackson, Jeannie Moore, Viola (Bruce) Potter, Gary (Margo) Jackson, Roseanne (Dan) Goulding, Debbie (Gayland) DeCoria. He was preceded in death by his son, David, daughter-in-law Arleen Jackson, his parents and a brother Dee Jackson. His family expresses their appreciation to Temple View Care Center for their loving care and friendship. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby with a visitation prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 am. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home, condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Parley 6/21/1940 - 12/21/2019Layel Jackson