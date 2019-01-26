Richard Bart "Charlie" Jackson, 54, of Irwin, passed away January 22, 2019. Charlie was born July 27, 1964, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Robert Jackson, Jr. and Bonnie Clair Jensen Jackson. He grew up and attended grade school in Irwin and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended Idaho State University and received his Associates Degree. He married Linda Miller in Swan Valley. To this union were born three children, Zebariah, Zachery and Ethan. Richard and Linda made their home in Irwin, Idaho, where Richard worked as a Journeyman Ironworker. Then later after the loss of his leg he was grounds keeper and manager of the family business at the Covered Wagon and R.V. Park. He enjoyed playing music, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He loved his family and would do anything for them. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Linda Jackson of Irwin, ID; son, Zebariah (Emma) Jackson of Salt Lake City, UT; son, Zachery Jackson of Boise, ID; son, Ethan Jackson of Swan Valley, ID; brother, Robert "Shorty" (Marsha) Jackson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Tim (Lisa) Jackson of GA; and brother, Kurt (Kelly) Jackson of Rigby, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 28, 2019, at the Chapel in the Valley in Swan Valley, Idaho with Pastor Laura Baarda officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Richard 7/27/1964 - "Charlie" 1/22/2019Jackson