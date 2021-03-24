Heaven gained another angel on March 21, 2021, as Douglas Lynn Jacobson passed away, due to heart complications at EIRMC. Douglas Lynn Jacobson was born September 22, 1959 in Rigby, Idaho to Don and Gayle Jacobson. He was the fifth of eleven children. He grew up and attended Elementary School in Swan Valley, ID. He graduated from Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls. He grew up exploring the mountains around Palisades hiking and horseback riding. After graduation, Doug attended Ricks College in Rexburg, ID before serving an LDS mission to the Roanoke, Virginia Mission. He loved teaching the people and has continued the relationships he made with them to this day. He also developed an appreciation for grits and hominy. Upon returning home, Doug started working for Walters Ready Mix and eventually transferred to Valley Ready Mix in Idaho Falls. Where he has worked for the last 40 years. He met his beautiful wife, Tracy Lyn Hicks in 1985 while "dragging main." They were married on January 31st, 1986 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. From this perfect union came six amazing children: Cassidy, Cody, McCall, Darby, Jeremy, and Rylee. Doug was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities, including Primary Teacher, Young Men's President, Youth Sunday School Teacher, Bishopric, and Stake Young Men's President. He was serving as the Elder's Quorum Teacher when he passed away. His favorite calling was being able to work with the youth. Doug will always be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. Pulling pranks on people. He was a very likable person who got along well with others. He loved to serve others quietly and anonymously. He was an avid skier and had all his children on skis before they were 3 years old. You could find him almost every weekend hiking and camping in the mountains with his family. He loved to take his family up "no tell-em creek" huckleberry picking and would always start early in the year finding the perfect Christmas tree. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Tracy, five of their beautiful children; Cassidy, McCall[DaJon](Hawk-grandson) , Darby, Jeremy, and Rylee. And his ten siblings; Nathan[Patti] Jacobson, Cheryl Chatham, Blaine[Cynthia] Jacobson, JoAnn Matthews, Yvonne[Kirk]Nickerson, Bryant[Jeri] Jacobson, Eric[Azell] Jacobson, Marilee Jacobson[Jon]Moe, Alisa[David]Miller, and Dallan Jacobson He is preceded in death by his son, Cody and his parents, Don and Gayle, and a brother-in-law, Ray Chatham. A viewing will be held at the Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg Idaho on Wednesday March 24th from 5:30pm - 7:30pm. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 25 2021 at 11:00am. Because of COVID restrictions, funeral services will be held with family members only. A link will be provided on Flamm Funeral Home's website to view the funeral services. The family would like to thank everyone for the countless prayers and support at this difficult time. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Doug 9/22/1959 - 3/21/2021Jacobson
