Gary Grant Jacobson, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 23, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Brio Hospice. Gary was born July 26, 1943, in Afton, Wyoming, to Henry Ellis Jacobson and Margaret Corsi Jacobson. He grew up and attended schools in Palisades and Idaho Falls, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Gary proudly served in the United States Army as a Sergeant during the Vietnam War. On March 26, 2005, he married Ruth Ann Jacobson in Fort Myers, Florida. Gary and Ruth made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Gary worked as a salesman for Fire Services of Idaho. He was a member of the Episcopal Church. He enjoyed yard work, classic cars, photography, volunteering in the community, and most importantly, being a loving brother, father, husband and grandfather. Gary is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Jacobson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Tyler Grant Jacobson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Jacobson of Spangdahlem, Germany; brother, Monty Ellis Jacobson of Idaho Falls, ID; and his two grandchildren, Alexander and Emily. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Margaret Jacobson. Services will be held December 6, 2022. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gary 7/26/1943 - 11/23/2022Grant Jacobson
