Roger Deloss Jacobson, 83, of Irwin, passed away February 6, 2023, at his home. Roger was born August 28, 1939, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lathan Wells Jacobson and Eva Alta McKay Jacobson. He grew up and attended schools in Irwin and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended Ricks College where he earned his Associate Degree in Welding. On June 17, 1957, he married Coleen Nadene Lightfoot-Warren in Rigby, Idaho. Roger and Connie made their home in Irwin, Idaho, where Roger was a farmer and rancher. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an outdoors man and enjoyed hunting, farming, raising cows, riding horses, and spending time with his family. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Coleen Jacobson of Irwin, ID; sons, Kevin (Lorrie) Jacobson and Klint (Judy) Jacobson, both of Irwin, ID; daughter, Kathryn (Thomas) Newman of Rigby, ID; sisters, Jacki (Rhett) Bradford of Irwin, ID and Maxine Lazar of CA; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lane Brent Jacobson; brother, Berdette Jacobson; sister, Marjorie Kawaler; sister, Donalene Beasley; sister, Phyllis Jacobson; brother, Duane Jacobson; and brother, Stan Jacobson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Palisade Ward, 3109 Swan Valley Hwy, with Bishop Cameron Wheeler officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Swan Valley Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Roger 8/28/1939 - 2/6/2023Jacobson
