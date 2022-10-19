Frank Stephen Jaggar, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born September 3, 1946 to Dean C. and Leola E. Jaggar. He grew up in Waterloo, Iowa. He graduated from West High School in 1964, where he was active in swimming and playing the clarinet. He won several awards in the backstroke in state competitions. Upon graduating from high school Frank joined the Navy. In the Navy Frank was involved in Nuclear Reactions. This led to many years of being employed at the INL and its subsidiaries. On June 28, 1968, he married Eileen M. Stewart at Holy Rosary Church. Frank enjoyed reading, friends, his IBC family, camping and spending time with his newly found friend, Becky Hererra. His family includes his daughters, Leslie (Mark) Andrus of Idaho Falls and Lisa (Mike) McConnell of Rigby; sister Deanna Snyder of Des Moines, Iowa; granddaughters Morgan Andrus and Kassidy Andrus; and grandsons Trenton Jaggar and Vincent McConnell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Jaggar and son Jeff Jaggar, his parents, and sister, Mary Jane. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Buck Murphy Funeral Home, 825 E 17th St., with Deacon Wence Rodriguez celebrant. The inurnment will by held at Ammon Cemetery shortly after. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. Vincent DePaul, 805 S. Holmes Ave., Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401. Frank 9/3/1946 - 10/9/2022Stephen Jaggar
