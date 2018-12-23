Ronald Kirt Jamison, 59, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2018, at his home, after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. Kirt was born March 30, 1959, in Salt Lake City, UT, to Ronald Dee Jamison and Mary Ann Wood Jamison. He grew up and attended schools in Provo, UT, and graduated from Provo High School. He later attended Brigham Young University in Provo, UT, and after serving a 2-year LDS mission in Rosario, Argentina, he earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and a master's degree in Engineering Management, both from BYU. On August 8, 1981, he married Brenda B. Jamison in Provo, Utah. To this union were born two children, Julie and Steven. Kirt and Brenda made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Kirt worked as a Systems Engineer for the Idaho National Laboratory. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed serving the Lord in any capacity and always put others and their needs first, no matter how big or small. Kirt is survived by his loving wife, Brenda B. Jamison of Idaho Falls, ID; parents, Ron and Ann Jamison of Highland, UT; daughter, Julie Ann Jamison of Provo, UT; son, Steven Kirt (Rachel) Jamison of Salem, OR; brother, Paul (Becky) Jamison of Provo, UT; sister, Diana (Joe) Free of Mesa, AZ; brother, Ric (Jodie) Jamison of Mapleton, UT; and 4 grandchildren. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 27, 2018, at the Taylor Mountain Stake Center, 260 Castlerock Lane, in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Gary West officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, and from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Kirt's family would especially like to thank the kind staff at Teton Cancer Institute for their guidance, support and compassionate and attentive care. Kirt's family asks that in lieu of flowers and in honor of Kirt and his selfless character, please make time to offer an act of kindness to someone in need. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. R. Kirt 3/30/1959 - 12/20/2018Jamison