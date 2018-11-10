Joshua (Josh) Richard Jardine passed away on November 4, 2018. He was born on March 11, 1982 in Layton, UT to Richard Grant Jardine and Nancy M. (Wilson) Jardine. He married Jaycie Cluff on Aug. 13, 2011 in Panaca, NV. They were sealed in the St. George Temple in July of 2013. They made their first home in Rexburg, ID. They moved to Southern Utah in 2014. Josh grew up in Evanston, WY, Idaho Falls and Rexburg, ID. He graduated from Central High School in Rexburg, ID in May 2000. He was a hard worker. He learned to install windows in homes and lay hardwood flooring before going on to become a diesel mechanic at Woody Smith Ford in Rexburg, ID. He loved working on trucks & especially jeeps. He enjoyed being out in the desert driving his jeep, in the forest camping, picking huckleberries (in his secret spot) and spending time with his family. During the summer of 2016 Josh fought forest fires in Utah, Idaho and Tennessee. He was employed at Sand Hollow Off Road in Washington City, UT, at the time of his death. Josh is survived by his wife Jaycie, daughter Brecklyn (4), son Brooks (3); his parents Richard & Nancy Jardine of Idaho Falls, ID, siblings Carol (Matt) Blanchard of St. Anthony, ID, Zachary (Leslie) Jardine of Idaho Falls, ID and Tara (Kial) Baca of Rigby, ID and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Braxton and all of his grandparents. A friend and family gathering will be held Friday, November 9th from 6-7:30pm at the Hughes Mortuary, 1037 E 700 S in St. George, UT. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 12th at 401 W 1st S Rigby, ID (state hwy 48) at 11am with a viewing from 10-10:45am. Internment will be at the Lewisville Cemetery. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences and to view full obituary. Joshua 3/11/1982 - 11/4/2018Jardine