Neil Jardine, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 11, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Neil was born May 17, 1938, in Rigby, Idaho, to Cecil Willard Jardine and Beulah Walker Jardine. He grew up in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School. On May 9, 1959, Neil married Doris "Beauty" Lenore Sermon Jardine in Rigby. Together they were blessed with two children, Kelly and Tracy. Neil and Beauty made their home in Idaho Falls, where Neil owned and operated his business Jardine Painting for 39 years. Neil was a Christian and loved God and the Bible. He truly was a follower of Jesus. In his private life, he loved antique cars, Corvettes, and planes. He even earned his pilot's license. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle. Neil is survived by his loving wife, Beauty; children, Kelly (Joyce) Jardine of Idaho Falls, ID and Tracy Jardine (Brian) Serafin of Gillette, WY; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Lois Jardine and Mick Jardine. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Neil 5/17/1938 - 12/11/2020Jardine
