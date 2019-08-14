It is with great sadness the family of Janet Jeffery announces her peaceful passing at her sister's home in California on February 27, 2019. Janet was born and raised in Idaho Falls, oldest of three children of Mable (Nelson) and Floyd Jeffery. She attended Sage Creek Elementary School, a one room schoolhouse North of Idaho Falls, graduated from Idaho Falls High School, and attended college in Pocatello. Janet spent most of her adult life in Denver Colorado where she had a long and successful career in banking and finance. Janet will forever be remembered by her sister Marcene Adams and numerous Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Russel. Her final resting place will be the Floyd Jeffery family plot at Fielding Memorial Cemetery, Idaho Falls. Her family would like to invite friends and relatives to the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, at 4:00 on Saturday August 17 to say your final farewell. Janet 4/29/1931 - 2/27/2019Jeffery