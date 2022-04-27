Merrill Johnson Jemmett, 92, longtime resident of Terreton, Idaho, passed away on Friday April 23, 2022 at his daughter's home, Susan St Clair, in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born on June 9th, 1929, the second of two sons. The doctor was summoned from Roberts but got stuck in the sand so he was delivered by his wife-to-be's grandmother. The Doctor finally arrived after Merrill was born, declared him a healthy baby boy, charged his parents $50 for the trip out and left. He attended grade school in Terreton and graduated from Roberts High School where he participated in baseball, track and 8-man football. His very favorite was basketball and said it was the sport that kept him in school. He also drove the school bus from Terreton to Roberts his Junior and Senior year. Everyone knew the front seat closest to him was saved for his sweetheart, Betty Speelmon. He married Betty Jean Speelmon on September 10th, 1950 in Moscow Idaho. He wore out his jeep driving back and forth to see her so they decided to get married. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on October 10th, 1953. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several adult and youth leadership positions, and was a faithful home teacher. Merrill and Betty served together as temple workers for many years and he continued that service for several years after she passed. He worked for the Owsley Canal Company for 30 years. His hobbies included hunting, camping, traveling, working on automobiles and doing body work, working with his hands and creating wooden cars for his grandkids. During his life, Merrill was able to touch and have a positive influence on the lives of his family and all those around him. He had a natural ability to love, talk and be friends with others; he always had a good story to tell. He will be truly missed b many. Preceded in death by his wife Betty, brother Wayne, grandson Jaxson Jemmett, great-great granddaughter Miura St Clair, grandson-in-law Owen Fry. Merrill is survived by Susan (Richard) St Clair of Twin Falls ID, Bryon (Wendy) Jemmett of Terreton ID, Deb (Doug) Pincock of Apple Valley UT, 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Services for Merrill will be held on Friday April 29, 2022 at 11:00 at the Terreton Stake Center, Terreton Idaho. Family will receive friends on 6:00p.m.-7:30p.m. Thursday evening and again Friday morning from 9:30a.m. -10:45a.m prior to services. Interment will follow the services at the West Jefferson Cemetery. Merrill 6/9/1929 - 4/23/2022Johnson Jemmett
