Beverly H Jenkins, 90, passed away on March 22, 2021, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born May 31, 1930, in Clifton, Idaho to Lawrence Belnap Johnson and Lucy Howell Hooker. During her youth, Beverly moved from Clifton to Preston and then to Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. During high school, she fell in love with Jay Charles Jenkins. They were married in Idaho Falls on April 3, 1949. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in June 1988. Beverly was the bookkeeper for the family construction business and drove a school bus for many years. She loved spending time with family, gardening, baking, reading scriptures, drinking hot chocolate, eating ice cream, and going for scenic drives. She served in many church callings including Relief Society, Girls Camp, and Cub Scouts. She and Jay served a service mission at the Bishop's Storehouse in Idaho Falls. She is survived by her daughters: Permilla Ann Barker and Luella Marie Nesbit; and sons: Lawrence Earl Jenkins (Laura) and John Lewis Jenkins (Virginia); 15 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Mona Johnson and Marsha Pifer (Larry), and her brothers: Larry Johnson (Carol) and Earl Johnson, and two children: Charles Lloyd Jenkins and Jacqueline Lucy Jenkins. A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 1st St, Idaho Falls and one hour prior to services at the church. The Funeral will be held at Noon, Saturday, March 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 6925 N 15th E, Idaho Falls. Services will be broadcast live at www.Facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. Interment will be at the Lincoln Cemetery, at the corner of N 25th E/Hitt Road and Lincoln Road. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Attendance is limited to 50 persons at the funeral due to COVID restrictions. Beverly 5/31/1930 - 3/22/2021H Jenkins
