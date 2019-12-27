Beverly Jean Jenkins, 82, of Marysville died from natural causes on December 24, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was born January 27, 1937 to Johann George & Maria Katherine Ostermiller in Newdale, Idaho. She was the second youngest of 12 children. She attended and graduated high school in Sugar City Idaho. She met Wayne Jenkins at a dance at the St. Anthony Armory. They were married June 1, 1955, at her family home in Newdale. They lived in Ora for the first couple years of their marriage until they purchased their home in Marysville where they raised their family. When Jeff, their youngest, started school Beverly started selling Avon which she did for over 50 years, until her health forced her to quit in 2017. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed selling and delivering Avon and enjoyed the many friendships she made. She also greatly enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Scott Jenkins and Debora (Matt) Davis both of Ashton; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a dear friend, Steve Beauchamp. She was preceded in death by both her parents, all of her siblings, her husband Wayne and her youngest son Jeffrey. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Ashton 3rd Ward Chapel, 1313 North 3600 East, with Bishop Curt Judy officiating. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main Street, and Tuesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Donations can be made in memory of Beverly to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, UT, 84108 or at huntsmancancer.org. Beverly 1/27/1937 - 12/24/2019Jenkins