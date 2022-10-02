David C. Jenkins, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. He was under the care of Solace Hospice. David was born on December 20, 1935, in Wilbur, Washington, to Clyde Jenkins and Anna Rector Jenkins. He grew up in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. He attended Washington State University and graduated with a degree in chemical engineering. He was a veteran of the United States Army. In 1956 he married Arlene Malcom. She passed away in 1993. He later married C.J. Smith in 1996. David has lived in Singapore, Indonesia, and all over the country, settling in Idaho. He was involved in the Nitosa Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, and Calam Shriners. In more recent years he was involved with local Boy Scout Troop #310 and taught classes for Friends for Learning. David loved learning, reading, and was a jack-of-all-trades. He added so much to our lives and will be terribly missed. He is survived by his wife, C.J. Jenkins; his son, Forrest (Michelle) Jenkins of Clarkston, Washington; his daughter, Esther Marie (Keith) Morris of Arkansas; his stepdaughter, Heather Dineen of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Malcom; his daughter, Ann; his parents; and his brother, Daryl. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., October 22, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. David 12/20/1935 - 9/25/2022C. Jenkins
