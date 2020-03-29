Evelyn Denice Jenkins, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 27, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of OneSource Hospice and her loving family. Denice was born April 19, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to James R. Barrie and Evelyn Davenport Barrie. She grew up and attended schools in Ucon and attended Bonneville High School. Following high school, she became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She married Robert Welch in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and they had six children. They were later divorced. She then married Ross Cyril Jenkins on December 19, 1980, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ten years later, they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 19, 1990. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Denice enjoyed making Scottish Weave patterns, camping, road trips, knitting and spending time with her family. Despite what Denice would say, her pie crust was just fine! Denice is survived by her loving husband, Ross Jenkins of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Ronald Welch; son, Steven Welch of Nampa, ID; son, Dennis Welch of Spokane, WA; son, Jeff (Sara) Welch of Big Piney, WY; daughter, Lorena Welch of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Lynn (Karen) Barrie of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Lloyd (Ann Marie) Barrie of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Bonnie (Mark) Brandt of Gresham, OR; brother, David Barrie of Arco, ID; 16 grandchildren, five great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Katherine Isaacs. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Ucon Cemetery, 3960 East 105th North, with Bishop Justin Pugmire of the Ucon Monument Ward officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, to help defray funeral costs. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Denice 4/19/2019 - 3/27/2020Jenkins
+1