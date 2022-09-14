Dorothy Ann Rushton Jenkins, 85, of Iona, passed away September 8, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and her loving family. Dorothy was born January 26, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the first of five children born to James Ritchie Rushton and Armenia Tolman Rushton. She was a beautiful little girl with curly brown locks, eyes of wonder and an infectious and mischievous laugh. She grew up to be a young woman of great beauty combined with determination, high principles and elegant poise. At the young age of 16, she met her future husband, a strikingly handsome, kind, and sincere young man from Ucon, William Kent Jenkins. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple, and from their love was born seven children. A home was created where all worked and loved together to create memories and many moments of happiness. Kent and Dorothy filled their home with music, love, laughter, endless stories and carried forth their great heritage of strength, hard work, love of country and faith in God. Their greatest gift to their children was showing them how much they loved and respected one another. True in heart and bound together in their love was a life sometimes filled with heartache and struggle. However, their life challenges never overshadowed their love and admiration for each other, their children and her love for the Savior, Jesus Christ. Over the years, their family grew to include in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their time together was suddenly and abruptly ended with Kent passing away at the age of 60. Dorothy's heartache of losing the love of her life did not deter her from leading her family, with her strength and unconditional love serving as her shining star. Her example leaves a legacy of fortitude, strength, great resolve, kindness and deep love...paving a path for her children, their husbands and wives, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to walk. Dorothy was a woman of tremendous will, strength and a pure heart—a steadfast example of everlasting kindness and deep love for family, friends and God. Most of all, Dorothy was a woman that was deeply loved by her husband, Kent, and admired and loved by all. Her life had enormous impact and meaning for so many people. She was a blessing of beauty and love. Dorothy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings, including: a Ward and Stake Relief Society President; a teacher in Relief Society and Young Women's; and as an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. She enjoyed gardening and raised beautiful flowers—her favorite being peonies. She loved music, musicals, reading and history. She was a hard worker and raised her family of seven while managing the family farm. She provided countless hours of service in the community and church—both of which were of upmost importance to her. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Vickie (Rodney) Dutson of Ammon, ID; son, Alan (Natalie) Jenkins of Iona, ID; daughter, Michele (Mark) Bradshaw of Annis, ID; son, Rush (Klaus Baer) Jenkins of Jackson, WY; son, Kim (Lisa Kelly) Jenkins of Idaho Falls; daughter, Teresa (Daniel) Porter of Lehi, UT; daughter, Shirlene Pimentel of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Martha (Koy) Miskin of Lugoff, SC; 24 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Kent Jenkins; parents; sisters, Maxine Kirk and Jill Wood; brother, Jim Rushton; grandson, Richard William Dutson; and granddaughter, Whitney Jenkins Porter. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Iona 11th Ward, 4707 E. Iona Road, with Bishop Jaxon Stark officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon, ID Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dorothy 1/26/1937 - 9/8/2022Jenkins
+1
Trending Now
-
Idaho Falls man reportedly choked woman in hotel shower
-
New Dairy Queen about to open in Blackfoot
-
Blackfoot to bring in professional services to revitalize downtown
-
I.F. man previously arrested for enticement now charged in reported rape of child
-
Managed Health and PayChex Partner to Bring Companies a Unique Healthcare Solution