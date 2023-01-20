Gerald "Gary" Morgan Jenkins, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed into the arms of his loving Heavenly Fathers on January 18, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born October 9, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Edward Leo Jenkins and Myrtle Emma Lindsey Jenkins. He grew up and attended schools in New Sweden and graduated from Shelley Highschool. He then went on to Dixie College in St George, Utah. On December 6, 1963, he married Connie Iverson in Washington, Utah. Gary and Connie made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their 5 children. Connie passed away in 2016. Gary then married Evelyn Rasmussen on February 10, 2018. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings, including Bishop. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Gary owned and operated Jenkins Glass Inc. for nearly 50 years. He was an inventor, craftsman and his expertise was sought after by contractors and architects. His business provided for many families and his personal mentoring changed the lives of those who worked with him. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Jenkins of Idaho Falls, ID; children Melanie (Earnie) Glazener of Kirkland, Wa; Cory (Shannon) Jenkins of Idaho Falls, ID; Brandon (Annette) Jenkins of Pocatello, ID; Kevin (Kami) Jenkins of Idaho Falls, ID; and Tracy (Ellen) Jenkins of Shelley, ID; 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Jenkins, his parents, in-laws- Grant and Grace Iverson, grandson Jacob Brookover and great granddaughter Eliza Johnson. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Village Park Building, 1345 Clarence, with Bishop Matt Campbell officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday, January 20, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior. Both visitations will be at the church. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live. A link for the live broadcast is on obituary at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gerald 10/9/1943 - "Gary" 1/18/2023Jenkins
