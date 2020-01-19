Lewis Vaughn Jenkins, 76, of Rexburg, died January 16, 2020 of natural causes at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 26, 1943, in Sugar City, Idaho to Houston and Caddie Davis Jenkins. He attended schools in Rexburg and graduated from Madison High School. He attended Ricks College and graduated from Utah State with a bachelor's degree in education. He also attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff where he worked on his master's degree. After finishing his mission in the Jacksonville, Florida mission, he returned home and was married to Linda Dean Ricks on June 26, 1964 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Five children were born to this union. After and he and Linda married they lived in Colorado where Vaughn coached and taught school. They then moved to Rigby where he taught and coached for a few years. He next taught, coached, and was Athletic Director in Tuba City, Arizona. They had an opportunity then to return to Idaho and they moved to Rexburg and Vaughn taught and coached at North Fremont and South Fremont High Schools until his retirement. He also taught driver's education. After his retirement he started doing the driving test for new drivers. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. He and Linda served a mission in the Tucson, Arizona Mission and while there they worked in the LDS Institute at Western New Mexico University in Silver City, New Mexico. He also enjoyed serving in the Rexburg Temple. Linda died on December 31, 2007. Vaughn married Jeanene Dennett on December 17, 2010 and they enjoyed his last years together. He loved sports and following his children and grandchildren in their sporting endeavors. He is survived by his wife Jeanene of Rexburg; children, Troy (Christy) Jenkins of Washington, Utah, Angela (Reed) Andrus of Idaho Falls, Tracie (Paul) Leatham of Dubuque, Iowa, Travis (Laura) Jenkins of Lompoc, California, Erica (Jay) Fuller of Rexburg; step-children, Tammy (Marvin) Johnson of Gilbert, Arizona, Doug (Cristy) Dennett of Washington, Utah, David Dennett of St. George, Utah, Brett (Sheilee) Dennett of Hurricane, Utah, Bobby (Celena) Dennett of Washington, Utah, Summer (Jim) Rainey of Terreton, Idaho; 50 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Linda, 4 brothers and a sister. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, at the Rexburg 15th Ward Chapel, 166 South 1st East. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and Tuesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the chapel prior to services. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Vaughn 3/26/1943 - 1/16/2020Jenkins