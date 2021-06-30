Stacey Jenks

Stacey Jean Jenks, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 18, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Stacey was born January 10, 1976, in Berlin, Germany, to Thomas Wade Caldwell and Linda Jean Williams Caldwell. She grew up and attended schools in Twin Falls and Idaho Falls. She also attended Idaho State University. Stacey made her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she worked as a special education paraprofessional for School District 91. Stacey is survived by her daughter, DeAnza Witherington of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Dalin Caldwell and Ryan Drae Jenks both of Idaho Falls, ID; father, Thomas Caldwell of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Linda Williams of Twin Falls, ID; brother, Dustin Caldwell of Idaho Falls, ID; and grandmother, Lucille Still of Twin Falls, ID. A celebration of life will be held 1:00 - 4:00 p.m Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the South Capital Park Pavillion in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Stacey 1/10/1976 - 6/18/2021Jean Jenks

