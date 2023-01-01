Mary was born in Ardeola, Stoddard, Missouri to Clarence and Alta Fowler Jennings. Mary was a farm girl raised in the hills of Missouri. Mary had three brothers Albert, J.C., and Virgil. Mary met and fell in love with Ivan DeJournett, a Marine and farm boy also from the hills of Missouri. They were married Nov. 11th, 1945 at Pigget, Clay, Arkansas. They farmed the early years of their marriage. They moved the family to Idaho in 1958. Ivan would work for Amcor Cement as a Machinist and Mary worked as a hospital cook. Mary attended classes and was an excellent cook, with an understanding of foods and diets. To this union are seven children: Kathy (Bryan) Hawkes, Martin (Nery) DeJournett, Debbie (Greg) Reddick, Kenneth (Wanda) DeJournett, Connie (Alan) Steele, Jerry (Colleen) DeJournett, and Mary (Dennis) Byington. Later additions to the family are 27 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by Ivan, her parents, her brothers, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws and many family members and friends. Mary passed away in Idaho Falls, Bonneville County, Idaho. Funeral services will be held on January 7th, 2023 at Buck-Murphy Funeral Home, 825 E. 17th St., Idaho Falls with viewing at 10am and funeral service at 11am and January 11th, 2023 at Morgan Funeral Home, 602 Vine St. Advance, Missouri with viewing at 10am and funeral service at 11am. Mary will be buried at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Stoddard County, Missouri, next to her love, Ivan. Mary was a kind and caring person, who loved her Lord and will be greatly missed here on earth by many. Mary 10/15/1926 - 12/22/2022Elizabeth Jennings DeJournett
