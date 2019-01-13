James Dennis Jennings A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, James Jennings, 73, of Tolleson Arizona and Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 5, 2019. He passed away after a hard-fought battle with COPD. He was born March 10, 1945 in San Francisco, California. He is the youngest of four boys born to Merle and Gwendolyn Jennings. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1963. Jim joined the armed services and spent 4 years as a B-52 crew chief in the US Air Force and received an Honorable Discharge. He married Nancy Grover in Idaho Falls, Idaho on November 29, 1969. He attended University of Idaho, University of Montana and Idaho State University. Jim is survived by his beautiful wife of 49 years, Nancy Grover Jennings; daughter Kim Hunter of Avondale, AZ; daughter Jennifer Rindal and husband Chris of Lewistown, MT; son Jason Jennings and wife Sarah of Idaho Falls, ID; eight grandchildren Kris Hunter, Morgan Hunter, Logan Wisenbaugh, Paige Jennings, Cole Jennings, Tori Rindal, Kaitlyn Rindal, Emma Jennings and one great grandchild Bentley Hunter: his brother Richard "Dick" Jennings and wife Donna of Emmett, Idaho. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers Jerry and Jon Jennings and his father-in-law Louis Grover. Jim was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved to spend time with his family. He was passionate about golfing, camping and spending time on the lake. He was always up for taking the boat to the lake for waterskiing and a friendly game of pinochle. He also spent many hours on the golf course with his family and golf buddies. One of his proudest moments, Jim earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1959. He was equally thrilled to pass this on to his grandson, Logan, who also achieved the rank of Eagle in 2018. Jim was also a member of the American Legion. He spent his entire career in the transportation field. He was Vice President of Grover Trucking Company and an integral part of the growth of Swift Transportation in Phoenix, Arizona. He spent his final years as an agent for Idaho Truck Service. He and Nancy spent many years snow birding between Arizona and Idaho. The family has opted for a celebration of life ceremony to happen in June in Idaho Falls, Idaho. James 3/10/1945 - 1/5/2019D Jennings