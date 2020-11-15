Donna Jensen, 96, of Ammon, passed away peacefully on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020. We weren't ready for her to go. Donna Jensen was born 96 years ago on October 21, 1924, the 5th child and 4th daughter, in between her two brothers, to John W. and Millie B. Farrimond. She grew up on the farm in Twin Groves, Idaho. There, she climbed trees and swam in the ditch. During the winters, her father hitched the horses to the sleigh to take her to school. Donna enjoyed working alongside her mother in the large garden. She also often accompanied her mother to the St. Anthony hospital where she worked and assisted with cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry. Donna hung the laundry on the clothesline and delivered food to patients, making them laugh. It was then and there that she decided to be a nurse. She worked at the Sacred Heart Hospital, LDS Hospital, and for a doctor in his office. Later she worked for insurance companies, traveling all over Southeast Idaho and into Wyoming, doing insurance physicals. Donna enjoyed being a nurse and decided to retire at the ripe old age of 82. The summer before she entered 1st grade, she accompanied her mother to Southeast Texas where she spent the summer playing with her cousins and acquiring an accent which she brought back to Idaho. Her teacher enjoyed her stories of seeing her first airplane and the large ships in the Galveston Harbor. Donna lived through the Great Depression and WWII. As the soldiers returned home, they were given leave. Her friend Helen knew just the guy for Donna and organized a blind date with a handsome soldier, Verelan Jensen. They corresponded and were married a few months later in Tacoma, Washington. After he was discharged from the Army, they returned to their home state of Idaho to set up housekeeping. Three children were born into this family: Chuck (Shirley), Penny, and Clay (Karen). Donna enjoyed gardening and preserved a lot of food just as her mother had. She crocheted beautiful afghans and doilies. Her father taught her to dance, and she and Verelan enjoyed square dancing with the Promonaders. Donna and her sisters enjoyed getting together regularly and quilted beautiful gifts of love for their children and grandchildren. We all knew that there was a lot of laughter and good food at these gatherings. Throughout her life, Donna was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her seven siblings; and her husband, Verelan. She is survived by her three children and their spouses; her 8 grandchildren, Jana (Rob), Lanie, Andra, CJ (LeNell), Scott (Denisse), Ryan (Kara), Tristan (Jamie), Trent (Amber), and 23 of the cutest great-grandchildren ever-11 girls and 12 boys. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Funeral services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Donna 10/21/1924 - 11/11/2020Jensen
