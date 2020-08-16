Helen Hancock Hampton Sparks Jensen, 88, of Ammon, Idaho, died peacefully in her sleep on August 12, 2020, at The Gables of Ammon Assisted Living Center. She was born on February 24, 1932, in Warren, Utah, to Reuben Hancock and Manila Taylor Hancock. Her childhood was spent in (Carlin) Nevada, (San Francisco) California, and (Ogden) Utah. She came to Idaho Falls in the summer of 1949. Helen married Wallace "Wally" Lamar Hampton on October 13, 1951, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Wally passed away on January 13, 1976, in Idaho Falls. She then married James M. Sparks on May 3, 1986, in Pocatello, Idaho. The marriage ended in 2009. Helen later married LeOrnal B. Jensen Sr. on November 27, 2009, in Portland, Oregon. Prior to becoming a homemaker, she worked at Albertsons, Kay's Drive-in, White Star Laundry, Safeway's, Pacific National Bank in San Francisco, California, American National Bank in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Idaho, First National Bank, and Idaho Potato. After the death of Wally, Helen worked at the INL, retiring in 1995. Helen loved nature, butterflies, and birds (especially hummingbirds), camping, gardening, sewing, and most of all being with family. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various positions over the years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She is survived by husband, LeOrnal B. Jensen Sr. of Ammon, Idaho; daughter, Nancy (Steve) Hampton Henderson of Idaho Falls, Idaho, daughter, Pamela (Robert, deceased) Williams of Salt Lake City, Utah, daughter, Sandra (Blane) Albertson of Rexburg, Idaho, and son, Todd (Kathy) Hampton of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Stepchildren include Brenda (deceased) (Aaron) Koehler, LeOrnal Jensen Jr., Michael Jensen, Bonnie Jensen, and Patrick Jensen of Portland, Oregon. She also has sixteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Due to the current health situation, the family will hold a private graveside service on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 1st Street. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American Heart Association, 1710 Gilbreth Road, Burlingame, California, 94010, or The Gables of Ammon Assisted Living Center, 1405 Curlew, Ammon, Idaho 83406. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Helen 2/24/1932 - 8/12/2020Hancock Jensen
