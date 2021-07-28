Dr. Jacqueline "Jackie" Wood Jensen, 59, of Richmond, Kentucky passed away July 23, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born July 4, 1962, in Idaho Falls to Jack A. Wood and Marjorie Lou Heileson Wood, Jackie grew up the fourth of eight children in a happy home on Canyon Avenue. After a typically event-filled childhood, she attended Skyline High School where she and her friends were known for their harmless but fun pranks. After graduation, Jackie continued her education at Ricks College, finishing an associate's degree, and found she excelled in academics. She continued college at Brigham Young University, where she completed a bachelor's and master's degree in Family and Consumer Science, then went on to complete a PhD at the University of Utah. During her time at BYU, Jackie met and later married Kevin Jensen on August 21, 1984, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Theirs was a happy marriage and eventually they were blessed to have a daughter, Wendy, join their family. She was truly the light of Jackie's life. Professionally, Jackie taught home economics classes in several locations, and eventually she and Kevin moved to Kentucky where she advanced to full Professor at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. She had a full professional life, publishing many papers, helping students to succeed in the home economics field, and winning the love and admiration of those she worked with. Jackie will be remembered as a warm and loving person, one who treasured her friendships, loved and was loved by her family, and sought excellence in her career. She will truly be missed by those lucky enough to have known her. Jackie is survived by her husband, Kevin W. Jensen of Richmond, KY; daughter, Wendy M. (Shawn) DeVoe of Ogden, UT; sister, Karen (Clay) Jensen of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Jon (Tamara) Wood of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Lynda (Craig) Peterson of Mesa, AZ; brother, David (Deanna) Wood of Eagle, ID; brother, Rick (Kristen) Wood of Katy, TX; sister, Amy (Alan) Adamson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, George (Carrie) Wood of Rexburg, ID. She was preceded in death by both her parents, Jack and Marjorie Wood. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon Road). The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jackie 7/4/1962 - 7/23/2021Wood Jensen
