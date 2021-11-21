Janelle DuPree Jensen, 42 of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021. She was surrounded by family and loved ones. Janelle was born February 15, 1979 in Provo, Utah, the first-born daughter to Billy G. DuPree Jr. and Deborah L. Mabe DuPree. She was raised and attended schools in Rexburg, Idaho, graduating from Madison High School. She continued her education at Ricks College, earning an associate's degree in nursing. She later received a bachelor's degree in nursing from Boise State University. Nursing was her passion and life calling. She worked at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, and as an emergency room nurse at EIRMC in Idaho Falls for 17 years. Janelle was blessed with 3 amazing sons, Brooks, Bentley and Beckam. They are her whole world and pride and joy. She has a loving fiancé, Devin, who has loved and supported her throughout the years. Her caring, loving and giving personality made her a perfect fit for her life's callings; being a mom and nurse. Her patients were so important to her. She made them feel like nothing else mattered and that they were the only patient she was caring for. Being a mom is what matters the very most to her. Her boys are her pride and joy. She's so very proud of them and will continue to love, help and support them from the other side. Janelle is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed crafting and making lasting memories with her family. She is survived by her sons, Brooks Jensen, Bentley Jensen and Beckam Harris and her fiancé, Devin Harris all of Idaho Falls, parents; Billy and Deborah DuPree of St. George, Utah; sisters, Heather (Eric) Palmer of Sandy, Utah, Katherine DuPree of Durham, North Carolina; brothers, Jared (Anna) DuPree of Whittier, North Carolina, David (Stephanie) DuPree of Athens, Georgia, Brad (Summer) DuPree of Cranston, Rhode Island, Devin (Melia) DuPree of Rexburg, Idaho, as well as many family members and friends who miss her beyond measure. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Margaret Chambers, Billy DuPree, Mary Mabe and Ronnie Mabe. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Sunnyside Ward Meetinghouse (3721 Shadow Mountain Trail, Idaho Falls, Idaho). The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021 at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho); and again, Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will follow at the Grant Central Cemetery (154 N. 3300 E., Rigby, Idaho). Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home, condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Janelle 2/15/1979 - 11/18/2021DuPree Jensen
