Jerry Olof Jensen, 91, of Rigby, passed away at his winter home in Yuma, Arizona, Friday, December 28, 2018. Jerry was born at Olof and Carrie Alzina Jensen's home on Main Street, Rigby, Idaho, July 20, 1927. He was the baby of five children with his brother Arden Coles Jensen fourteen years older than him and other older siblings his sisters, Edna, Alta and Velda. He attended Rigby schools and in high school was active in sports especially football and track. In 1941 when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor Jerry was fourteen years old and was afraid the war would be over before he could get there. He enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 1/2 in January of 1945 and was on active duty for almost 2 years and was discharged in 1946. He met his lifelong partner Enid in 1946 at a dance at Riverside Gardens and they married September 26th, 1947. They danced all their active lives. Jerry entered Barber College and graduated in 1949. He went to work with his dad Olof and learned to barber under his tutelage and eventually operated the barber shop after his father passed away. He stayed in the Naval Reserve following World War II and in 1950 was recalled into Navy service during the Korean War. He also served during the Berlin Mobilization and Vietnam with the Army National Guard Engineers. In December 1973 he served in the Pentagon to assist on a project in Washington D.C. After several other assignments he retired July 19th, 1987 after serving a total of 42 1/2 years. Enid was by his side throughout their lives together and preceded him in death June 19th, 2010. On New Years Eve 2013 He met Betty Bailey. They were married at the Rigby Golf Course June 25th, 2016. They enjoyed Golf, long conversations and being together. Jerry is survived by his wife Betty, his daughter Kathy Donette (Mike) Miles and Son Ryan Olof (Cindie) Jensen, and 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Stepchildren include Terry (Karen) Sellman, Lori (Gary) Huft, and Robin Sellman and 5 step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Enid, his daughter Patti Kae, one brother and three sisters. Funeral services will be held Tuesday January 8th, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Rigby Idaho East Stake Center. The family will visit with friends on Monday January 7th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho and on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the Stake Center. Burial will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Jerry 7/20/1927 - 12/28/2018Olof Jensen