Judie (Jude) Ann Jensen, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. She was born September 7, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Glenn Burton Carson and Barbara Elizabeth Williams. She grew up on State Street in Sandy, Utah, and graduated from Jordan High School in 1960. On May 30, 1970, Jude married Jack M. Kerns and they had one daughter, Heather. Jack passed away on January 25, 1994. On April 22, 2000, she married Larry V. Jensen in St. George, Utah. Jude has lived in Sandy, Utah, and Idaho Falls, Idaho. During her early years living in Idaho Falls, she did some modeling. She was part of the Idaho Falls Theatre and acted in many plays. Jude was a non-denominational Christian who had her own special walk with God. Jude started every morning with prayer at breakfast. Jude's career began in 1964 when she went to work for IML Trucking in SLC. Less than a year later she transferred to Idaho Falls. In 1967, she became a member of The Western Conference of Teamsters. She later became the executive secretary. She went on to become branch manager of the Idaho Falls operation. In 1983, Jude's world was rocked when IML went out of business, leaving her unemployed after 19 years of service. But this would not last long!! A short time later a new trucking company called ABF whom Jude thought stood for American Bowling Federation came in search of her. Jude often remarked I guess I can haul bowling balls little did she know. Not only did ABF hire her they purchased the old IML terminal where she had previously worked for. Thus Jude became the FIRST terminal manager ever hired by ABF's system. On her first day working for ABF she loaded 9 outbound trailers of LTL freight. Her customers may not of heard or known who ABF was but they knew Jude! For the next 28 years nothing changed, she just continued to set the bar higher and higher. Jude was a trailblazer and leader in a predominantly male industry. Her customer service and work ethic were second to none. Jude opened or should we say pushed down the door and opened this industry to women. Many have benefited from her leadership and role model and followed in her footsteps. After making so many friends and winning countless awards she retired in 2012. She left behind a legacy still unmatched today. Her career spanned over 45 years in the industry that chose her. Jude was a wonderful wife, sister, mom, grandma, and friend. She meant everything to our family. She was truly one in a million and had the most dynamic, unique, and powerful personality. Her sense of humor and sarcasm was the absolute best. Every time we were with her, we were constantly laughing and had SO much JOY. Anyone that knew her absolutely loved her. We literally couldn't go anywhere without someone coming up to us telling us a funny story about an experience they had with her, how much she had impacted their lives, or how much they loved her. People would ALWAYS say to us how blessed and lucky we were to have her as a mom and grandma and it's true. We were all blessed to have her in our lives. Jude was one of the most important and influential people in the lives of so many people. She is in many of the core memories of those she had such an impact on during her lifetime. Those closest to her see little nuances of her personality as a part of them. None of us could have as much personality as Judie had, but we are grateful we could have a little bit of her as part of who we are. She enjoyed golfing, boating, gardening, and decorating her home, and was an avid reader. She liked to cook, eat, and entertain. She loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandkids. Jude was unique, powerful, funny, a loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, and friend. If we had to describe mom in one word, it would be dynamic. Jude is survived by her husband, Larry Jensen, of Idaho Falls; daughters: Heather (Dee) Rasmussen of Idaho Falls, DeAnn Austin of Kalispell, Montana, Jennifer (Jeremy) Ropp of Idaho Falls, Angela (Sam) Grover of Richland, Washington; son: Michael (Elizabeth) Jensen of Rexburg; sisters: LuDeen Slye of Marina, California, and Lorna (Boyd) Mousely of Draper, Utah. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Glenn Carson and Barbara Carson, her brother Jerry Carson, and her first husband Jack M. Kerns. We do have peace and comfort knowing for sure that she is with Jesus. She is rejoicing and is truly LIVING. So, for now, it is not goodbye... it is I'll see you soon... Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Firth Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Judy 9/7/1942 - 4/9/2022Ann Jensen
