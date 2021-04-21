Jensen Lenore Jensen Lenore Elsie Wallace Jensen passed away peacefully on April 17, 2021 at The Willows in Blackfoot where she's been receiving care for several years. Lenore was born on March 3, 1924 in Anaconda, Montana: she was the oldest of nine children and lived in the Blackfoot area, Grave Creek and the Blackfoot Dam. Lenore worked really hard all of her life. She loved to fish, did embroidery, made quilts and painted. She loved to travel and spent time in California, Oregon, New Orleans, Florida where she waded in the Atlantic Ocean and South Dakota. Lenore was predeceased by her parents, Mary Maude and Malvern (Vern) Wallace, sisters, Jessie Rotramel, Doris Womack, Verna Olson and Leora Bergevin. Her husband Vernon and sons, Keith, Dennis and Marvin. Lenore is survived by sisters, Leola Barns, Peggy Wallace and Nettie Baron and a brother Malvern Wallace. She is also survived by her son, Max Jensen and daughter, Nancy Jensen O'Keefe (husband Jack). She has two grandchildren; Yvette Brickle (husband Duane) and Jackson O'Keefe. She has three great grandchildren; Kimberly Granados (husband Alex), Justin Lamy and Caitlin O'Keefe. We want to thank all of the staff at The Willows for the love and attention they gave to Lenore. They are to be commended for their dedication to all the residents at the facility!! A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Grove City Cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.