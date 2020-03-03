Leslie Joan Wall Jensen, inveterate and accomplished writer and artist, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at home, at age 66. A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Leslie is assuredly worthy to be received into the arms of her waiting family and beloved Savior. Leslie faithfully served in her church, community, and family, to the very best of her ability. Leslie was born September 15, 1953, in Ogden, Utah to Gaymore Wall and Esther Noble Wall. She grew up in Salt Lake City, graduating from South High in 1971. On June 7, 1973, Leslie married Gardell Wayne Jensen in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. They had four children: Tyson, Taylor, Rebecca, and Brooke, all of them married. Gardell and Leslie lived in Wyoming, Idaho, and Utah. In 1982, they moved to Great Falls, Montana, and thence to Idaho Falls in 2010. Gardell passed away in July of 2015. Leslie is survived by all of her children and their spouses, as well as all of her eight siblings and their spouses, and her nine grandchildren: Kyla, Caleb, Jayne, Emma, Mara, Eva, Lena, William, and Anabel. Funeral services for Leslie will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Sunnyside Ward, 3721 Shadow Mountain Trail Rd, Idaho Falls, ID. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Rd, Ammon, ID, and Saturday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Leslie 9/15/1953 - 2/28/2020Joan Jensen
