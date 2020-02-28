Marva Dance Jensen, 86, of Pingree, Idaho, passed away, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at her daughter's home in Idaho Falls, Idaho after a courageous fight with multiple myeloma. Marva was born April 11, 1933 in Thomas, Idaho to David Theron and Martha Isabelle Dance. She was the eldest of 11 children, her siblings were, David Philip, Galen Rex, Celia Faye, Alan, Blaine, Steven Ray, Evan D, Keith Lane, Chad Wayne, and Diane. Marva attended schools in the Snake River school district and received her B.A. at BYU in choral music. She married Gaelard Kai Jensen on February 12, 1955 in Elko, Nevada. Marva taught choral music and drama at Snake River High School for 31 years. Marva is survived by her children, Stephonie Ann (George) Casanova, Teresa (Bill) Powell, Jeneane (Frank- deceased) Passarelli, Zane Kai (Shellie) Jensen, Melonie Jensen, Zola Marie Jensen, Chris Jensen, P.A. Gallegos, and Carolyn Olsen; 18 grand children and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gaelard Kai Jensen; grandchildren, Shay Kai Jensen, and Lucie Isabelle Jensen; parents, David Theron and Martha Isabelle Dance; and siblings, David Philip Dance, Galen Rex Dance and Celia Faye Hill. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family meet with friends and relatives from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Marva 4/11/1933 - 2/25/2020Jensen