Mary E. Jensen, 70, a teacher in Idaho Falls in the 1980s and '90s, died Jan. 8, 2019, in Richland, WA, of complications of dementia. A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, Walla Walla, WA, at a future date. Her education included one-room country schools in Iowa. She graduated from Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She married Jon Jensen in Decorah in 1970. She graduated from the University of Minnesota-Moorhead in 1980 with a master's degree in special education. She was a resource room teacher in Idaho Falls from 1981 to 1998. She is survived by her husband, of College Place, WA; a brother, William, of Franklin, TN; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Wilbur; a sister, Marlys; and a niece, Deborah. Pursuant to her wishes, her body was cremated. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook found at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com Mary 6/3/1948 - 1/8/2019Jensen